14:14
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirty elections

«Despite the fact that Butun Kyrgyzstan received the smallest number of seats following the preliminary count of votes, we will continue to fight,» the party leader Adakhan Madumarov said at a press conference.

He admitted that the members of the political organization have mixed feelings. «We are not rejoicing over the victory. On the one hand, we feel regret seeing how the elections were held, on the other, we are pleased with how the people supported us,» the party leader said.

Adakhan Madumarov criticized organization of the electoral process. «There were violations at every turn. But no one — neither the authorities, nor local election commissions — responded to them. Therefore, we can say with confidence that the current government held the most unfair, dirtiest elections in the entire history of Kyrgyzstan,» he stressed.

«We do not look at quantity, but at quality. Despite the fact that we have received few seats, we will not go astray. We will continue to tell the truth and fight,» Adakhan Madumarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/167592/
views: 39
Print
Related
Russia and CSTO recognize legitimacy of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Tursunbek Akun calls on losing parties to accept defeat with dignity
Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamentary opposition
Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan hold rally in Bishkek
Elections 2020: Observers register violations during voting
Elections 2020: What preliminary composition of Parliament might look like
Elections 2020: Losing parties decide to unite and hold rally
Almost 2 million citizens vote in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan celebrates victory
Almazbek Atambayev's son urges to unite into opposition
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
5 October, Monday
14:01
Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirty elections Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirt...
13:41
Russia and CSTO recognize legitimacy of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
13:35
Additional police forces drawn to Ala-Too square in Bishkek
13:30
Tursunbek Akun calls on losing parties to accept defeat with dignity
13:13
Elections 2020: Number of protesters against voting results increases