Adakhan Madumarov accuses government of organizing dirty elections

«Despite the fact that Butun Kyrgyzstan received the smallest number of seats following the preliminary count of votes, we will continue to fight,» the party leader Adakhan Madumarov said at a press conference.

He admitted that the members of the political organization have mixed feelings. «We are not rejoicing over the victory. On the one hand, we feel regret seeing how the elections were held, on the other, we are pleased with how the people supported us,» the party leader said.

Adakhan Madumarov criticized organization of the electoral process. «There were violations at every turn. But no one — neither the authorities, nor local election commissions — responded to them. Therefore, we can say with confidence that the current government held the most unfair, dirtiest elections in the entire history of Kyrgyzstan,» he stressed.

«We do not look at quantity, but at quality. Despite the fact that we have received few seats, we will not go astray. We will continue to tell the truth and fight,» Adakhan Madumarov said.