Five parties unite in attempt to create extra-parliamentary opposition

Elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan of the seventh convocation have ended in Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, only four out of 16 parties get into the Parliament.

Most of them said late in the evening that they did not agree with the voting results.

Five parties — Reforma, Ordo, Meken Yntymagy, Chon Kazat, Yiman Nuru held a meeting today and agreed to act together.

These political organizations also do not recognize the results of the 2020 elections. They intend to seek abolition of the voting results.