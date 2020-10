The voter turnout reached 1,980,240 people in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of the republic, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 56.2 percent of voters have voted. All 2,430 polling stations across the country were closed at 20.00.

The highest voter turnout was registered in Osh city (68.3 percent of voters), and the lowest — in Batken region (50.34 percent).