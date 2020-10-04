Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan celebrates victory

The headquarters of Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party informed that they agree with the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The leader of the political organization, Mirlan Bakirov, said that he agreed with the preliminary data presented to the Central Election Commission and obtained after processing of information from automatically reading ballot boxes.

According to him, each party that decided to participate in the elections set themselves the goal of getting into the Parliament. «One voter — one vote. There are no mistakes,» Mirlan Bakirov said.

Earlier, Ata Meken, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Bir Bol and other parties refused to recognize the election results.

So far, the voting results look like this: