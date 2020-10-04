Elections 2020: What parties residents of Jalal-Abad region voted for

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data, after processing the information received from automatically reading ballot boxes in Jalal-Abad region, voters gave preference to the following parties: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 28.5 percent, Birimdik — 24.63 percent, Mekenchil — 11.67 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 10.99 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 8.38 percent, Bir Bol — 3.79 percent, Respublika — 2.79 percent, Yiman Nuru — 2.54 percent, Ata Meken — 2 percent, Zamandash — 1.51 percent, against all — 0.7 percent, Chon Kazat — 0.39 percent, Reforma — 0.34 percent, Meken Yntymagy — 0.21 percent, Social Democrats — 0.2 percent, the Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Military Conflicts — 0.11 percent, Ordo — 0.07 percent.