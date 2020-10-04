Elections 2020: Talas region gives preference to Mekenim Kyrgyzstan

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan. Processing of data from automatically reading ballot boxes continues.

According to the Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, the voter turnout reached 53.74 percent. In addition to the 7 percent threshold, the parties had to won 0.7 percent in the regions, including Bishkek and Osh cities.

At least 100 percent of data from automatically reading ballot boxes have been processed in Talas region. Birimdik won 18.99 percent of votes, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 21.43 percent. About 5.26 percent of residents voted for Mekenchil, 5.33 percent — for Yiman Nuru. Reforma party won 1 percent of the votes in Talas region, Ata Meken — 5.74 percent, Zamandash — 1.01 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 1.29 percent. At least 0.45 percent of Talas residents voted for the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party, and 1.63 percent — for Meken Yntymagy. The Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Military Conflicts did not overcome 0.7 percent quota, while this political organization won 0.07 percent of the votes. Ordo party won 0.38 percent of the votes, Bir Bol — 1.58 percent, Respublika — 18.91 percent and Kyrgyzstan — 12.26 percent. Chon Kazat won 1.28 percent of the votes and 1.46 percent of citizens voted against all parties.