00:38
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Elections 2020: Social Democrats hold protest

Members of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party hold a protest. It takes place near the building of the Parliament in Bishkek.

The Social Democrats demand to declare the results of the parliamentary elections illegal.

Temirlan Sultanbekov stated to reporters that the protest would be indefinite.

The political organization calls on Kyrgyzstanis not to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. The party also called on other parties to unite against the falsified results of the parliamentary race.
link: https://24.kg/english/167490/
views: 160
Print
Related
Almost 2 million citizens vote in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan celebrates victory
Almazbek Atambayev's son urges to unite into opposition
Reforma party announces continuation of political struggle
Ata Meken party does not recognize voting results
Elections 2020: What parties residents of Jalal-Abad region voted for
Elections 2020: Talas region gives preference to Mekenim Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020: Results of voting in Issyk-Kul region announced
Elections 2020: What parties residents of Batken region voted for
Elections 2020: What parties win majority of votes in Naryn region
Popular
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
4 October, Sunday
23:45
Almost 2 million citizens vote in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan Almost 2 million citizens vote in parliamentary electio...
23:39
Elections 2020: Mekenim Kyrgyzstan celebrates victory
23:33
Almazbek Atambayev's son urges to unite into opposition
23:27
Reforma party announces continuation of political struggle
23:23
Ata Meken party does not recognize voting results