Elections 2020: Social Democrats hold protest

Members of the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party hold a protest. It takes place near the building of the Parliament in Bishkek.

The Social Democrats demand to declare the results of the parliamentary elections illegal.

Temirlan Sultanbekov stated to reporters that the protest would be indefinite.

The political organization calls on Kyrgyzstanis not to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. The party also called on other parties to unite against the falsified results of the parliamentary race.