Elections 2020: Results of voting in Issyk-Kul region announced

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data received after processing the information from automatically reading ballot boxes in Issyk-Kul region, voters gave preference to the following parties: Birimdik — 14.32 percent, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 21,76 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 6,51 percent, Ata Meken — 7,09 percent, Mekenchil — 10,88 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 1.56 percent, Respublika — 9.16 percent, Bir Bol — 1.43 percent, Yiman Nuru — 4.46 percent, Zamandash — 2.24 percent, against all — 2.69 percent, Reforma — 1.73 percent, Chon Kazat — 8.16 percent, Social Democrats — 2.99 percent, Meken Yntymagy — 2.79 percent, the Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Military Conflicts — 0.11 and Ordo — 0.28 percent.