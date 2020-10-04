Elections 2020: What parties residents of Batken region voted for

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data received after processing the information from automatically reading ballot boxes in Batken region, voters gave preference to the following parties: Birimdik — 22.92 percent, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 22.51 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 22.16 percent, Mekenchil — 7.47 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 6.56 percent, Bir Bol — 4.5 percent, Respublika — 3.32 percent, Ata Meken — 3.27 percent, Yiman Nuru — 3 percent, Zamandash — 0.89 percent, against all — 0.59 percent, Reforma — 0.33 percent, Social Democrats — 0.31 percent, Meken Yntymagy — 0.25 percent, Chon Kazat — 0.22 percent, Ordo — 0.18 percent, the Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Military Conflicts — 0.09 percent.