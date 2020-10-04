Elections 2020: What parties win majority of votes in Naryn region

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data received after processing the information from automatically reading ballot boxes in Naryn region, voters gave preference to the following parties: Birimdik — 23.12 percent, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 15.29 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 12.74 percent, Zamandash — 7.44 percent, Yiman Nuru — 6.6 percent, Respublika — 5.76 percent, Ata Meken — 5.66 percent, Mekenchil — 5.61 percent, Chon Kazat — 4.05 percent, Social Democrats — 3.47 percent, against all — 2.44 percent, Bir Bol — 2.36 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 2.02 percent, Reforma — 0,82 percent, Meken Yntymagi — 0.74 percent, Ordo — 0.25 percent, the Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Military Conflicts — 0.16 percent.