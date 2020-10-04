Elections 2020: What parties Osh residents voted for

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data, after processing the information received from automatically reading ballot boxes in Osh city, voters gave preference to the following parties: Birimdik — 51.81 percent, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan — 17.59 percent, Kyrgyzstan — 6.73 percent, Ata Meken — 4.51 percent, Mekenchil — 4.26 percent, Butun Kyrgyzstan — 4.25 percent, Respublika — 2.16 percent, Bir Bol — 2.06 percent, Yiman Nuru — 1.89 percent, Zamandash — 1.18 percent, against all — 0.94 percent, Reforma — 0.53 percent, Chon Kazat — 0.28 percent, Social Democrats — 0,13 percent, Meken Yntymagy — 0.08 percent, the Party of Veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Participants of Other Local Conflicts — 0.05 percent, Ordo — 0.03 percent.