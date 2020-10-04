Elections 2020: Five parties overcome electoral threshold

Elections of deputies of the Parliament have ended in Kyrgyzstan. According to the data received from automatically reading ballot boxes, five parties have overcome the 7 percent threshold.

According to the head of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova, 2,339 polling stations sent their reports, this is 82.38 percent, the data is updated in real time. At least 45.54 percent of citizens participated in the elections. According to preliminary data, the leaders are Birimdik, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Mekenchil.

The rest of the parties did not win 7 or more percent of the votes. The information is constantly updated.

At least 16 parties ran for deputy seats.