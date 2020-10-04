21:32
Elections 2020: Political parties spend 669 million soms on election campaign

A total of 668,864,906 soms have been transferred to the special accounts of the electoral funds of political parties in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the republic reported.

According to it, 668,582,779 soms were spent. The balance is 21,303,000.

At least 521,794,000 soms were spent from the funds of the parties on covering the costs associated with the election campaign, 80 million of the sum were used to pay the electoral deposit. Most of the money was spent by political parties on election campaigning — 384,839,000 soms. The parties spent 150,081,000 soms on campaigning through TV and radio broadcasting organizations; on campaigning through the printed media and Internet media outlets — 108,861,000 soms.
