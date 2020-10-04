At least 5,600 Kyrgyzstanis vote abroad as of 17.00

At least 5,604 citizens have voted abroad as of 17.00 Bishkek time. Foreign Affairs Minister of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aidarbekov announced at a briefing.

He told that Kyrgyzstanis have been actively participating in the elections, 17.18 percent of the total list of citizens registered at foreign institutions have already voted.

«Only one out of 45 polling stations in 28 countries has not opened yet — in Washington. Due to the time difference, it will start its work in an hour,» Chingiz Aidarbekov noted.

He added that given the time difference, information on the final total would be provided later.

Earlier, the head of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, said that two polling stations — in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Vladivostok — have already completed work.

In total, 32,602 voters are registered abroad.