Over 1.2 million Kyrgyzstanis vote in parliamentary elections as of 16.00

At least 1,296,978 people, or 36.81 percent of voters, have voted in the elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan as of 16.00. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a briefing today.

According to her, the highest voter turnout was registered in Osh city, where 81,095 people have voted (45.06 percent of those included in the voter lists), the lowest — in Issyk-Kul region (95,955 voters, or 33 percent, came to the polling stations in the region.)

At least 181,090 people (36,39 percent) have already voted in Bishkek, in Jalal-Abad region — 250,040 (38.84 percent), in Naryn — 66,231 (37.59 percent), in Osh region — 252,903 (37.05 percent), in Talas region — 57,003 (38.25 percent), in Chui region — 212,686 (26.76 percent) and in Batken region — 94,692 (33.31 percent).

At least 5,283 people (16.2 percent) voted at polling stations abroad.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that voting has ended in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Vladivostok.

Elections of deputies of the Parliament are taking place in Kyrgyzstan. At least 2,430 polling stations have been opened in the country and 45 — abroad. Voting will end at 20.00, and by 22.00 the CEC is ready to present preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Parliament of the seventh convocation.