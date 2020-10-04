Last polling station abroad to close at 6.00 on October 5

The last polling station abroad will be closed at 6.00 on October 5. It is located in Washington. Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, voting at polling stations outside Kyrgyzstan began at 3.00 in the morning and will end at 6.00 am on October 5. In Europe, eight polling stations opened at 12.00 due to the time difference.

«The polling station in London will open at 13.00 Bishkek time, in Washington — at 18.00. We will provide information on the participation of voters in voting abroad as information becomes available,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova said.

A total of 45 polling stations in 28 states have been opened outside Kyrgyzstan.