12:25
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

24,472 Kyrgyzstanis vote outside polling stations the day before

At least 24,472 voters voted outside the polling stations yesterday, on October 3, or 83.5 percent of those who applied to the PECs for voting at home. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 29,320 applications have been submitted for voting outside the polling stations. About 16.5 percent, or 4,848 voters, did not vote. They can make their choice today.

Those who cannot come to the polling stations for health reasons had the right to vote outside the premises.
link: https://24.kg/english/167376/
views: 86
Print
Related
Observers and voters report violations at polling stations in Osh city
About 535 Kyrgyzstanis vote at polling stations abroad as of 9.00
Jeenbekov: We have done our best to make elections fair and transparent
Over 10,000 police officers to ensure security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes in parliamentary elections
Preliminary results of parliamentary elections to be announced by 22.00
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: All polling stations provided with PPE
Parliamentary elections 2020 begin in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
4 October, Sunday
12:19
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:59
244 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 47,428 in total
11:52
140 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
24,472 Kyrgyzstanis vote outside polling stations the day before
11:27
Observers and voters report violations at polling stations in Osh city