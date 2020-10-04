24,472 Kyrgyzstanis vote outside polling stations the day before

At least 24,472 voters voted outside the polling stations yesterday, on October 3, or 83.5 percent of those who applied to the PECs for voting at home. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced at a briefing today.

According to her, 29,320 applications have been submitted for voting outside the polling stations. About 16.5 percent, or 4,848 voters, did not vote. They can make their choice today.

Those who cannot come to the polling stations for health reasons had the right to vote outside the premises.