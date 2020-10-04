Observers and voters report violations at polling stations in Osh city

Observers and voters reported violations at the polling station No. 5303, located in Osh city. Facebook user Adyl Akzhol uulu announced live.

In the video, a resident of Osh city said that unknown persons approach the voters at the polling stations and offer money with a request to vote for party number 1.

«They come up and say that they will give 2,000 soms. They say to vote for the first party. What will you say to that?! We have the right to vote for whoever we want! They also approached me and offered. I refused. I will vote for the party I want! » the resident of Osh said.

Observers from other parties reported violations of the secret ballot principle. They complained that they were not allowed to register violations. «Seeing the violations, we immediately started reporting. But we were kicked out of the polling station. We are not allowed to record video and take photos, although we are observers and have the right to do it,» they told.