About 535 Kyrgyzstanis vote at polling stations abroad as of 9.00

The total voter turnout in the elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan abroad as of 9.00 was 535 people. The Foreign Minister of the country, Chingiz Aidarbekov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 45 polling stations have been opened abroad in 28 countries. «There were 36 of them in 2015. The total number of voters outside the republic is 32,602 citizens. In 2015, some 15,312 citizens were included in the voter lists,» Chingiz Aidarbekov said.

As the minister noted, the republican headquarters for holding elections abroad is working at the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Measures were taken at all diplomatic institutions for compliance with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological security.

«The first polling station was opened in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. At the moment, voting is taking place at 20 polling stations. Taking into account the time difference, voting will begin later at a number of overseas institutions. The last voters will vote at the polling station at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Washington,» the minister told.