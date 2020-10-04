10:55
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

About 535 Kyrgyzstanis vote at polling stations abroad as of 9.00

The total voter turnout in the elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan abroad as of 9.00 was 535 people. The Foreign Minister of the country, Chingiz Aidarbekov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 45 polling stations have been opened abroad in 28 countries. «There were 36 of them in 2015. The total number of voters outside the republic is 32,602 citizens. In 2015, some 15,312 citizens were included in the voter lists,» Chingiz Aidarbekov said.

As the minister noted, the republican headquarters for holding elections abroad is working at the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Measures were taken at all diplomatic institutions for compliance with the requirements of sanitary and epidemiological security.

«The first polling station was opened in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. At the moment, voting is taking place at 20 polling stations. Taking into account the time difference, voting will begin later at a number of overseas institutions. The last voters will vote at the polling station at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Washington,» the minister told.
link: https://24.kg/english/167364/
views: 39
Print
Related
Jeenbekov: We have done our best to make elections fair and transparent
Over 10,000 police officers to ensure security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes in parliamentary elections
Preliminary results of parliamentary elections to be announced by 22.00
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: All polling stations provided with PPE
Parliamentary elections 2020 begin in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
At least 11,500 policemen to ensure public order at polling stations
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan addresses citizens
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
4 October, Sunday
10:48
Two cars collide in Bishkek, two people injured Two cars collide in Bishkek, two people injured
10:39
About 535 Kyrgyzstanis vote at polling stations abroad as of 9.00
10:11
Jeenbekov: We have done our best to make elections fair and transparent
09:58
Over 10,000 police officers to ensure security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes in parliamentary elections