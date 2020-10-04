Jeenbekov: We have done our best to make elections fair and transparent

After voting at the polling station, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov approached the media.

«We have done our best to make the elections fair and transparent. All parties were given equal opportunities. The new parties had the opportunity to participate in the elections on equal terms,» the head of state stressed.

He noted that there were no restrictions on the PR of political programs, party debates were widely broadcast on TV channels, and the election campaign was held in conditions of strong political competition.

Related news Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes in parliamentary elections

The President expressed gratitude to journalists for the objective and comprehensive coverage of the campaign.

«Thanks to your work, we once again became convinced that we have a strong civil society, unlimited freedom of speech. I, as president, have fulfilled all my obligations to make the elections open and fair,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The head of state noted that the fate of the country is being decided today not only for the next 5 years.

«Therefore, each of us must come to the polling station and make a political choice. We will be in the center of attention of the international community today. I am confident that we will show high civic engagement and political culture. The interests of the country are above all for all of us,» the President said.