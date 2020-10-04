10:54
USD 79.49
EUR 93.11
RUB 1.02
English

Over 10,000 police officers to ensure security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan

More than 10,000 law enforcement officers are involved in ensuring security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister, Akram Madumarov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, member of voluntary people’s patrol will also help them.
link: https://24.kg/english/167358/
views: 111
Print
Related
About 535 Kyrgyzstanis vote at polling stations abroad as of 9.00
Jeenbekov: We have done our best to make elections fair and transparent
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes in parliamentary elections
Preliminary results of parliamentary elections to be announced by 22.00
CEC of Kyrgyzstan: All polling stations provided with PPE
Parliamentary elections 2020 begin in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections
At least 11,500 policemen to ensure public order at polling stations
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan addresses citizens
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases Cabinet concerned: COVID-19 incidence exceeds number of pneumonia cases
Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on? Elections 2020. Who do the parties striving for seats in Parliament stake on?
Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village Schoolgirl hangs herself in Milyanfan village
4 October, Sunday
10:48
Two cars collide in Bishkek, two people injured Two cars collide in Bishkek, two people injured
10:39
About 535 Kyrgyzstanis vote at polling stations abroad as of 9.00
10:11
Jeenbekov: We have done our best to make elections fair and transparent
09:58
Over 10,000 police officers to ensure security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
Sooronbai Jeenbekov votes in parliamentary elections