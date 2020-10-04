09:58, 04 October 2020, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Gulmira Makanbai kyzy
Over 10,000 police officers to ensure security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
More than 10,000 law enforcement officers are involved in ensuring security at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister, Akram Madumarov, announced at a briefing.
According to him, member of voluntary people’s patrol will also help them.
