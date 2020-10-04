Preliminary results of parliamentary elections to be announced by 22.00

Voting will end at 20.00, and the preliminary results of the elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be announced by 22.00. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, announced today at a press conference.

According to her, the voting process began at 8:00. About 2,475 polling stations have been opened in Kyrgyzstan, including 45 abroad.

At least 3,523,554 voters were registered in the republic, other 32,602 voters — abroad.

«At least 47 percent of the voters are men, 52 percent are women, and 29 percent — young voters under 30. Some 30,833 members of election commissions and 650 members of regional commissions are involved in the elections,» Nurzhan Shaildabekova reported.