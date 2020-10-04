Parliamentary elections 2020 begin in Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of the seventh convocation of the Parliament are being elected in Kyrgyzstan today. At least 16 political parties are running for seats.

Polling stations opened at 08.00. They will work until 20.00. There are 233 polling stations in Bishkek, 76 — in Osh city. In total, there are 2,462 of them throughout the country.

The final voter list includes 3,523,532 people.

Osh region accounts for the largest number of voters (20.44 percent), Talas region — for the smallest (4.52 percent). Chui region has 16.6 percent of the total number of voters, Issyk-Kul region — 8.83, Jalal-Abad region — 18.61, Batken region — 8.43, and Naryn region — 5.88 percent. Bishkek accounts for 11.4 percent of the voters, the southern capital — 4.1.

Political organizations that will overcome the 7 percent threshold will enter the Parliament.