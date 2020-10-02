3.5 million medical masks delivered to polling stations in Kyrgyzstan

At least 3.5 million medical masks have been delivered to all polling stations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said that sanitary and epidemiological norms must be observed at all polling stations.

«On the day of elections, many people will come. Therefore, it is important to monitor compliance with all sanitary and hygienic requirements. According to the CEC, disinfectants and medical masks were delivered to all polling stations based on the number of voters. There should be no problems,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of Government recalled that the educational process would be resumed for primary school students a day after the elections.

«We all know that many polling stations are located in schools. Taking this into account, it was decided to resume schooling from October 6, that is, one day after the elections. Every school will be disinfected on October 5. We must protect our children from COVID-19,» the Prime Minister stressed.