19:24
USD 79.49
EUR 93.24
RUB 1.03
English

3.5 million medical masks delivered to polling stations in Kyrgyzstan

At least 3.5 million medical masks have been delivered to all polling stations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said that sanitary and epidemiological norms must be observed at all polling stations.

«On the day of elections, many people will come. Therefore, it is important to monitor compliance with all sanitary and hygienic requirements. According to the CEC, disinfectants and medical masks were delivered to all polling stations based on the number of voters. There should be no problems,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

The head of Government recalled that the educational process would be resumed for primary school students a day after the elections.

«We all know that many polling stations are located in schools. Taking this into account, it was decided to resume schooling from October 6, that is, one day after the elections. Every school will be disinfected on October 5. We must protect our children from COVID-19,» the Prime Minister stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/167281/
views: 106
Print
Related
6 polling stations to open in Kyrgyzstan during presidential elections in Russia
17 percent of polling stations opened before 8.00 in Kyrgyzstan
167 polling stations ready for elections in Naryn region
Additional polling stations formed in Bishkek
2,369 polling stations formed for presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
36 polling stations to be opened abroad for 2017 presidential elections
2,300 polling stations to open in Kyrgyzstan for elections
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections
2 October, Friday
18:22
Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan to observe elections Delegation of State Duma of Russia arrives in Kyrgyzsta...
18:16
3.5 million medical masks delivered to polling stations in Kyrgyzstan
17:50
Stele in memory of COVID-19 victims to appear in Adinai park
17:38
President presents Adinai Myrzabekova's parents with Erdik medal
16:55
At least 11,500 policemen to ensure public order at polling stations