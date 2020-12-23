Emergencies Ministry employees check polling stations in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations carry out preventive work to prevent fires at polling stations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry told 24.kg news agency.

«The work began in Naryn region and in Naryn city. Members of precinct commissions were warned of proper observance of fire safety requirements, elimination of deficiencies in fire-fighting equipment, as well as recommendations for installing appropriate equipment were made,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

According to the ministry, in the coming days, preventive measures will be carried out at all polling stations of the republic. Particular attention is paid to remote areas and villages.

The early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.