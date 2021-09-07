Elections 2021: Number of polling stations abroad to be increased

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan plans to increase the number of polling stations abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections to ensure the right to express the will of Kyrgyzstanis, who temporarily stay outside the country. It was announced at a meeting of the working group of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, if a positive response is received from the respective states, the number of polling stations abroad will grow from 48 to 57.

«Some countries have already answered, but others are still silent. Therefore, it is too early to say that this issue has been finally resolved. In addition to the already existing polling stations, at the request of our compatriots, we plan to open polling stations in Russian cities — Khabarovsk, Samara, Kazan, Krasnodar, Tomsk, as well as in the USA — New York and Chicago, Italian Cagliari and Antalya (Turkey),» the Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

He noted that there are about 68,000 voters outside the Kyrgyz Republic. Those Kyrgyzstanis who live abroad, but did not get into the electoral lists, must submit biometric data and register with a consular department.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.