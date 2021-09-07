12:03
USD 84.77
EUR 100.58
RUB 1.16
English

Elections 2021: Number of polling stations abroad to be increased

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan plans to increase the number of polling stations abroad in the upcoming parliamentary elections to ensure the right to express the will of Kyrgyzstanis, who temporarily stay outside the country. It was announced at a meeting of the working group of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, if a positive response is received from the respective states, the number of polling stations abroad will grow from 48 to 57.

«Some countries have already answered, but others are still silent. Therefore, it is too early to say that this issue has been finally resolved. In addition to the already existing polling stations, at the request of our compatriots, we plan to open polling stations in Russian cities — Khabarovsk, Samara, Kazan, Krasnodar, Tomsk, as well as in the USA — New York and Chicago, Italian Cagliari and Antalya (Turkey),» the Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

He noted that there are about 68,000 voters outside the Kyrgyz Republic. Those Kyrgyzstanis who live abroad, but did not get into the electoral lists, must submit biometric data and register with a consular department.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/206228/
views: 124
Print
Related
75 parties intend to participate in parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2021: At least 38 parties intend to participate in race
Elections 2021: Reforma and Ata Meken parties decide to merge
Elections 2021: 15 parties notify CEC of participation in race
Elections 2021: CEC sets date of start of election campaign
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on Elections of Deputies of Parliament
Parliamentary elections could take place in mid-December
Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections could be held on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan Foreign Ministry comments on suspension of visa issuance to citizens of Pakistan
Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan Free passport campaign ends in Kyrgyzstan
Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs Tourists from Slovakia arrange wedding according to Kyrgyz customs
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
7 September, Tuesday
11:55
Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lower mortgage rate Teachers and doctors hold rally in Bishkek asking to lo...
11:39
Head of Border Service, Defense Minister conferred ranks of Generals
11:17
Three Nations Cup: Togolok Moldo Street to be closed for traffic in Bishkek
11:09
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:53
1,928 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 295 - in serious condition