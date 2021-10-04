Elections 2021: New polling station formed

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) abolished and disbanded the composition of the polling station No. 3200 in Karakolka village, Dzheti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. The CEC press service reports.

A new polling station No. 3260 was formed instead. It is located in the territory of Kurgak-Airyk village in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Thus, 2,484 PECs will function on the election day, 58 of them abroad.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.