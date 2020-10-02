17:53
USD 79.49
EUR 93.24
RUB 1.03
English

At least 11,500 policemen to ensure public order at polling stations

More than 11,500 police officers will ensure public order at the polling stations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

All employees of the internal affairs bodies are put on combat alert from October 2 to October 6 in the republic. All PECs are guarded around the clock; the duty and work schedules of the police have been drawn up for it.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were provided with all the necessary personal protective equipment: antiseptics, masks and gloves. Every day they are instructed on the observance of sanitary standards.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.
link: https://24.kg/english/167264/
views: 101
Print
Related
Elections 2020: President of Kyrgyzstan addresses citizens
Prime Minister reminds parties: Destabilization of situation is unacceptable
Young or aksakal, director or unemployed? What do you know about candidates?
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 55 more international observers
Prosecutor General's Office registers 83 materials on bribery of voters
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: What country's voters complain about
Elections 2020: CEC spending increase by 1.8 million soms
Eight candidates withdraw from list of Kyrgyzstan party
Bishkek and Osh determine boundaries of election precincts
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 219 international observers
Popular
Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary Jeenbekov meets with President, Chairman of National Assembly of Hungary
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund
Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey Secret room with prostitutes from Kyrgyzstan found in hotel in Turkey
Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections Jeenbekov: Sovereignty of Kyrgyzstan is encroached on in run-up to elections
2 October, Friday
17:50
Stele in memory of COVID-19 victims to appear in Adinai park Stele in memory of COVID-19 victims to appear in Adina...
17:38
President presents Adinai Myrzabekova's parents with Erdik medal
16:55
At least 11,500 policemen to ensure public order at polling stations
16:25
Financial police officer detained in Bishkek
16:14
Ambulance rams into herd of sheep in Talas region