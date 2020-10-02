At least 11,500 policemen to ensure public order at polling stations

More than 11,500 police officers will ensure public order at the polling stations in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

All employees of the internal affairs bodies are put on combat alert from October 2 to October 6 in the republic. All PECs are guarded around the clock; the duty and work schedules of the police have been drawn up for it.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were provided with all the necessary personal protective equipment: antiseptics, masks and gloves. Every day they are instructed on the observance of sanitary standards.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.