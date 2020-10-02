16:22
Kyrgyzstan tightens sanitary control at its borders

Border sanitary control has been tightened in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Nurbolot Usenbaev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, there are suspicions that citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan may be infected with coronavirus. «Therefore, sanitary requirements have been introduced at the checkpoints. Body temperature of all the arrivals is checked. In addition, they must have a certificate of a negative result of a test for COVID-19. If someone has not any, they can be tested right at the checkpoint,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev noted that 131 people have been tested during the day at Dostuk checkpoint at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. «Nine of them tested positive and now they have to be tested by PCR method,» he said.
