Passengers in Osh city informed about prevention of ARVI, COVID-19

Passengers of the public transport in Osh city were informed about prevention and protection against COVID-19 and other viral infections. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The campaign was carried out by the Osh Regional Office of Red Crescent with the support of the City Hall.

«Volunteers distributed information materials about protecting people from acute respiratory viral infections, including coronavirus in public transport. They told about the need to observe the mask regime in public places and handed out masks,» the City Hall said.

The epidemiological situation in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions of Kyrgyzstan has worsened. A group of doctors from Bishkek left for the regions to find out the reasons for the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.