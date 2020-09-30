17:16
Doctors from Bishkek leave for regions due to COVID-19 incidence increase

A group of doctors from Bishkek will study the epidemiological situation in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The order was given by the Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov at a regular meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«The number of people infected with COVID-19 is increasing every day. We are especially worried about the situation in Batken region. A group of doctors, headed by the Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev, leave to study the situation in these regions. Since the situation in the capital is now relatively calm, the forces of specialists must be directed to the regions where the situation causes a certain concern.

Every effort must be made to normalize the situation in Batken region and prevent an increase in the number of patients. They should analyze the current situation and find out what is the reason for the increase in the number of infected in these regions. One of the preventive measures is still household visits in order to identify those infected with coronavirus infection with the possibility of hospitalization or home quarantine. In addition, doctors arriving from Bishkek will consult their colleagues in Batken, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He once again reminded about the responsibility of heads of the regions for the epidemiological situation in them.

«Everyone in their area must carry out precise work. In case of problems or difficulties, the Republican Emergency Response Center should be immediately informed, do not wait for the mass infection to begin. We must not forget about the ongoing awareness-rising work among local residents about the need to comply with sanitary standards. This is in the interests of the citizens themselves,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

He instructed to provide information on vaccination of the population against influenza and ARVI, as well as negotiations on the purchase of a vaccine against COVID-19 by the next meeting of the republican center.
