Volume of tourism business in Kyrgyzstan drops by 80-90 percent

The volume of tourist business in Kyrgyzstan has decreased by 80-90 percent. The press service of the Tourism Department reported.

In 2019, exports amounted to $ 610 million, investments — $ 400 million, gross value added — $ 430 million. In 2020, it is not expected to reach even half of these volumes.

«Due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection, the activity of the tourist business has dropped sharply. Trips and tours to the republic have been canceled by more than 90 percent. Since March 20 of this year, all international air flights have been suspended, with the exception of three flights with Russia. The air ticket market crashed — its sales were practically reduced to zero,» the department said.

There are more than 100,000 only registered entities associated with the tourism sector.