Tenants owe more than 265 million soms to Bishkek

Land tenants owe more than 265 million soms to the municipality in Bishkek. Azamat Sagyndyk uulu, Head of the Land Resources Department of the capital’s City Hall, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the City Hall carried out an inventory of land plots. «The issue of 220 tenants-debtors will be submitted to the commission meeting. Together with the Land Use and Construction Department, we are examining the plots. There are lands that have not yet been developed, and the tenant does not pay. We will return such plots and collect debts through the courts,» he said.

Azamat Sagyndyk uulu added that such leased plots were detected, on which multi-storey buildings were built. He noted that often such territories changed hands many times, no payments were made. «There are firms that built a house, sold it and left, but the people did not know that they had debts. We will send materials concerning firms to law enforcement agencies. The City Hall will act so that Bishkek residents living in such houses do not suffer,» the official stressed.