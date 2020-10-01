Agreement on opening direct Bishkek – Budapest flights reached

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban agreed to open direct flights on Bishkek — Budapest route, which will become an important factor in bringing the two peoples closer. The Information Policy Department of the head of state reported.

«If we want our contacts and friendship to be permanent, then we need to open a direct flight. We agreed that there should be an air link between Budapest and Bishkek. We create legal and financial conditions. We hope that the flight will be opened in the near future,» presidential press service quoted the Hungarian Prime Minister as saying.

A month ago, the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Dzhusupov proposed the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air to open a direct flight to the republic.