Prosecutor General's Office registers 83 materials on bribery of voters

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan has registered 83 materials on the facts of bribery of voters and falsification of electoral documents. Press service of the supervisory body reported.

It noted that the law allows voters to change polling stations, and formation of lists is the exclusive competence of election commissions.

«In those cases when the change of electoral address is accompanied by a mass transportation of voters to polling stations, falsification of documents and bribery of voters, law enforcement agencies take immediate actions. At least 56 materials were registered on such reports and facts in total, on falsification of electoral documents — 27,» the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic said.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway.

At least 40 criminal cases on bribery of voters were opened earlier by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 25 — on fraud with the voter lists.