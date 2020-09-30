Local resident stabbed to death in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan

A local resident was killed in a fight in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the incident took place tonight.

«At about 5.30 am, the police received a message from the hospital that a 25-year-old man had died as a result of a stab wound. It turned out that yesterday at 22.00 two friends drank alcoholic beverages, quarreled and dispersed. One of them returned later and a fight broke out, as a result the instigator stabbed the man,» the police informed.

The suspect was detained and placed in the temporary detention center.