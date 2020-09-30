Health Ministry collects data of medical students to combat COVID-19

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan collects data of students and residents of medical faculties. Deputy Dastan Bekeshev posted on Twitter.

According to him, the ministry needs the data urgently. Universities are requested to provide full information about 4-6-year students and residents for their inclusion in the personnel reserve. Moreover, the letter from the Ministry of Health says that universities should issue an order on inclusion of students in the personnel reserve with their distribution among regions of the republic and obtaining of written consent on possible involvement in the fight against COVID-19.

Universities should also provide distance training of the last year students in the new version of the clinical protocol for the treatment of coronavirus.

«The Ministry of Health even requests PINs of the students. It is illegal,» Dastan Bekeshev believes.