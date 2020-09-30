11:11
Drop in GDP to reach 3-3.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end

According to the forecasts of the National Bank, GDP is expected to drop by about 3-3.5 percent compared to 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. Report on the monetary policy of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic says.

Excluding Kumtor enterprises, GDP is expected to drop by about 4 percent.

«Taking into account the assumption of a trend towards recovery of economic activity, real GDP growth is expected to be around 5.5-6 percent in 2021. Without taking into account Kumtor enterprises, GDP growth is expected at the level of 6 percent,» the National Bank stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/166892/
