Almost all doses of influenza vaccine used in Kyrgyzstan

Almost all doses of the vaccine purchased at the first stage have been used in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

In total, according to the Department of Disease Prevention, State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, 119,643 doses of influenza vaccine were purchased. At least 118,682 doses of the vaccine, or 99.2 percent, are used.

Other 770,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered in October.

The Republican Emergency Response Center recalled that all Family Medicine Centers (Family Doctor Groups, Medical and Obstetric Centers) of the republic conduct free vaccination against seasonal influenza of persons at risk and included in the socially vulnerable group (people with chronic diseases, sickly children, people over 65, residents of nursing homes, pregnant women, medical workers, students of boarding schools, orphanages).