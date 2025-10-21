12:07
Epidemiological situation on ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan remains stable

The epidemiological situation regarding acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Kyrgyzstan remains stable. From October 12 to October 19, a total of 5,887 cases were registered, with the incidence rate remaining at the same level as the previous week, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary-Epidemiological Supervision reported.

According to the department, 64.1 percent of those infected — or about 3,800 cases — are children under 14 years old.

Currently, sentinel surveillance for ARVI and influenza continues. Laboratory test results from patients with ARVI show the circulation of the same viruses that are recorded annually in the country: adenovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, metapneumovirus, parainfluenza, and rhinovirus.

Earlier, the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital reported an increase in ARVI cases in Bishkek.
