ARVI and flu: Over 500 schools in Kyrgyzstan switch to online learning

Due to the acute respiratory viral infection (ARVI) and flu season, as of December 15, at least 526 schools in Kyrgyzstan have switched to online learning. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the ministry, 403 preschool educational institutions have also been closed for quarantine.

It should be noted that there are approximately 2,400 schools operating in the country, including 224 private ones.

Specialists from territorial sanitary and epidemiological surveillance centers continue to monitor the incidence of ARVI infections and flu daily.

Last week, 37,600 cases of acute respiratory viral infections and flu were officially registered in the country, an 11.7 percent decrease from the previous week.

Doctors urge citizens to adhere to preventive health measures and avoid self-treatment. They recommend seeking care at local polyclinics.
