Thirty-three cases of Hong Kong flu registered in Bishkek

There are 33 confirmed cases of Hong Kong flu (H3N2) in Bishkek. The press service of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center reported.

A total of 368 laboratory tests were conducted, of which 33 were positive for this strain of the virus.

The increase in cases has been observed since the 45th-46th week of the year. Therefore, experts recommend following simple rules: wearing masks, regularly washing hands with soap or using hand sanitizer, frequently ventilating rooms, avoiding crowded places, and maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 meters.

If symptoms appear, it is necessary to promptly contact the Family Medicine Center and take medications strictly as prescribed.

H3N2 is a strain of the influenza A virus, known as Hong Kong flu, which causes seasonal epidemics. It is transmitted by airborne droplets and household contact, has a short incubation period (one — two days) and is often accompanied by high fever, severe weakness, muscle and joint pain, headache and cough.
