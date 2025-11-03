17:27
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week

From October 27 to November 2, a total of 6,574 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) were registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary-Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to the it, the incidence rate decreased by 1.9 percent compared to the previous week.

Children under 14 accounted for nearly 64 percent of all reported cases, and 6.7 percent of patients required hospitalization.

Infection rates remain above the national average in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Naryn, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Since the beginning of the epidemiological season, no influenza viruses have been detected.

Circulating pathogens include various respiratory viruses, with adenovirus, rhinovirus, and parainfluenza being the most common.

Monitoring for COVID-19 also continues. No new cases were registered during the past week.
link: https://24.kg/english/349506/
views: 105
Print
Related
Increase in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
Epidemiological situation on ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan remains stable
Incidence of acute respiratory viral infections on rise in Bishkek
Seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Over 5,300 ARVI cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Incidence of ARVI and flu in Kyrgyzstan significantly declined
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decrease
ARVI and influenza incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan
When will the flu and ARVI season end in Kyrgyzstan? Experts’ answer
Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan again
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
3 November, Monday
16:50
Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine for private carriers Temporary entry ban introduced at Kara-Keche coal mine...
16:42
Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week
16:21
600 villages in Kyrgyzstan covered by Taza Suu program
16:09
Heating season begins in Osh city
15:59
Kyrgyzstan stands in solidarity with global initiative to combat hunger, poverty