Over 6,500 people contract ARVI in Kyrgyzstan in one week

From October 27 to November 2, a total of 6,574 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) were registered in Kyrgyzstan, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary-Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to the it, the incidence rate decreased by 1.9 percent compared to the previous week.

Children under 14 accounted for nearly 64 percent of all reported cases, and 6.7 percent of patients required hospitalization.

Infection rates remain above the national average in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Naryn, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Since the beginning of the epidemiological season, no influenza viruses have been detected.

Circulating pathogens include various respiratory viruses, with adenovirus, rhinovirus, and parainfluenza being the most common.

Monitoring for COVID-19 also continues. No new cases were registered during the past week.