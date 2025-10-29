Increase in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 6,699 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) were registered in Kyrgyzstan during the week from October 20 to October 26, 2025, representing a 13.9 percent increase compared to the previous week. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the department, the epidemiological situation for influenza and acute respiratory viral infections in the republic remains stable.

Of all cases, 64.6 percent are children under 14 (4,300 cases). At least 6.7 percent of those infected (452 ​​cases) were hospitalized.

Higher than national average incidence was recorded in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Naryn and Chui regions.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Since September 29, no influenza viruses have been identified during the epidemic season.

The Ministry of Health reminds that flu vaccines are available at private medical centers. The cost of the shot ranges from 400 to 1,000 soms.

If you have symptoms of ARVI or influenza, it is recommended not to self-medicate and seek medical attention from your family doctor.