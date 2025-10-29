16:01
USD 87.45
EUR 101.91
RUB 1.10
English

Increase in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 6,699 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) were registered in Kyrgyzstan during the week from October 20 to October 26, 2025, representing a 13.9 percent increase compared to the previous week. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the department, the epidemiological situation for influenza and acute respiratory viral infections in the republic remains stable.

Of all cases, 64.6 percent are children under 14 (4,300 cases). At least 6.7 percent of those infected (452 ​​cases) were hospitalized.

Higher than national average incidence was recorded in Bishkek and Osh, as well as in Naryn and Chui regions.

Sentinel surveillance for severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illnesses continues in Bishkek, Osh, and Tokmok.

Since September 29, no influenza viruses have been identified during the epidemic season.

The Ministry of Health reminds that flu vaccines are available at private medical centers. The cost of the shot ranges from 400 to 1,000 soms.

If you have symptoms of ARVI or influenza, it is recommended not to self-medicate and seek medical attention from your family doctor.
link: https://24.kg/english/348988/
views: 66
Print
Related
Epidemiological situation on ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan remains stable
Incidence of acute respiratory viral infections on rise in Bishkek
Seasonal flu vaccination campaign begins in Kyrgyzstan
Over 5,300 ARVI cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Incidence of ARVI and flu in Kyrgyzstan significantly declined
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to decrease
ARVI and influenza incidence decreases in Kyrgyzstan
When will the flu and ARVI season end in Kyrgyzstan? Experts’ answer
Incidence of ARVI and influenza on rise in Kyrgyzstan again
More than 10,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
Popular
Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek
First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao First to master crypto technology will become global leader — Changpeng Zhao
Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek Woman falls from balcony in Bishkek
Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified Treaty on Good-Neighborliness with Central Asian countries and China ratified
29 October, Wednesday
15:48
Increase in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan Increase in ARVI incidence registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:41
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan names 37 companies authorized to organize Umrah. List
15:20
Bishkek to host CSTO summit in November
14:41
Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team to play matches against 3 countries in Osh
14:24
Illegal sand and gravel mining stopped in Talas