11:11
USD 79.60
EUR 92.99
RUB 1.00
English

Germany to assist in introducing green economy principles in Kyrgyzstan

The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) launched the project «Green Economy and Sustainable Development of the Private Sector in Kyrgyzstan». Press service of the organization reported.

The next three years, the project will be supported by the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the implementation of advanced economic principles — green economy — in the country.

The green economy is one of the most widely discussed economic concepts in recent decades. It means development in which resources are used but not depleted; less waste is produced than can be recycled.

The aim of the new project is to promote sustainable development in three sectors: fruit and vegetable production, livestock breeding and tourism.

 The work will be concentrated in three directions and levels:

— Government (promotion of green economy policy);

— Entrepreneurial (development of sustainable and environmentally friendly enterprises);

— Public (raising awareness of citizens about green economy and why we need to support it).
link: https://24.kg/english/166882/
views: 101
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis in Germany raise money for fight against coronavirus
Erines Otorbaev relieved of post of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Germany
Germany to allocate Kyrgyzstan €500,000 for 2020-2021 elections
Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Germany to allocate €500,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
Consulate and Visa Department of Embassy of Germany closed for visitors
Delivery of heroin to Germany: Members of transnational group arrested
Kyrgyzstan expects export growth thanks to green economy
Seizure of heroin in Germany. Kyrgyz company turns out to be dummy
Native of Kyrgyzstan convicted in Germany for joining separatists in Ukraine
Popular
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years USA may limit student visa period for Kyrgyzstanis to two years
30 September, Wednesday
11:09
Renovation of infectious diseases hospital completed in Batken Renovation of infectious diseases hospital completed in...
10:55
Drop in GDP to reach 3-3.5 percent in Kyrgyzstan at year-end
10:34
Almost all doses of influenza vaccine used in Kyrgyzstan
10:24
Two housing estates in Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
10:13
Germany to assist in introducing green economy principles in Kyrgyzstan
29 September, Tuesday
18:03
11 food outlets closed in Jalal-Abad for non-compliance with sanitary rules
17:38
Hungary to allocate $ 50 million loan to Kyrgyz-Hungarian Development Fund