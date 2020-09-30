Germany to assist in introducing green economy principles in Kyrgyzstan

The German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) launched the project «Green Economy and Sustainable Development of the Private Sector in Kyrgyzstan». Press service of the organization reported.

The next three years, the project will be supported by the Ministry of Economy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the implementation of advanced economic principles — green economy — in the country.

The green economy is one of the most widely discussed economic concepts in recent decades. It means development in which resources are used but not depleted; less waste is produced than can be recycled.

The aim of the new project is to promote sustainable development in three sectors: fruit and vegetable production, livestock breeding and tourism.

The work will be concentrated in three directions and levels:

— Government (promotion of green economy policy);

— Entrepreneurial (development of sustainable and environmentally friendly enterprises);

— Public (raising awareness of citizens about green economy and why we need to support it).