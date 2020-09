The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has approved additional cost estimates for the preparation and holding of parliamentary elections. The estimate was increased by 1,857,200 soms.

The decision was made in order to finance the organization of activities of an additional polling station in Moscow, formed by the CEC resolution dated September 18, 2020. Thus, the expenses will amount to 449,583,700 soms.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.