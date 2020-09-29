Eight candidates withdraw from list of Kyrgyzstan party

Eight candidates for deputies from Kyrgyzstan political party wrote applications to withdraw from the 2015 list. Member of the Central Election Commission, Kairat Osmonaliev, announced at its meeting.

According to him, the following candidates for seats expressed their desire to leave the list:

Azamat Duisheev;

Almazbek Dyikanbaev;

Danishbek Kurmanbekov;

Kanybek Kubatov;

Uluk Kadyrbekov;

Kuban Myrzakanov;

Abdumitalib Turgunbaev;

Kosmosbek Chydynov.

They were registered as candidates in 2015. Earlier, the deputy Zhanybek Zhorobaev also gave up his seat. Ex-ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan, Kubat Otorbaev, was next on the list. But he gave up his deputy powers.