Rescuers found body of a 26-year-old girl who drowned in Alamedin river in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The body was found on September 26 at about 14.40. The girl drowned in the river on August 15 while having a rest at Teplye Klyuchi resort.

At least 95 rescuers were involved in search for the girl.

The body of the deceased was handed over to police officers.