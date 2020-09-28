Bishkek and Osh determine boundaries of election precincts

Bishkek and Osh cities have determined the boundaries of election precincts. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A total of 2,462 polling stations have been opened in the country, 44 — abroad.

The final voter list includes 3,523,532 people.

The largest number (20.44 percent) of voters is in Osh region, the smallest — in Talas region (4.52 percent). There are 16.6 percent of voters in Chui region, in Issyk-Kul region — 8.83, in Jalal-Abad region — 18.61, in Batken region — 8.43 and in Naryn region — 5.88 percent.

There are 233 precincts in Bishkek city, in Osh — 76. Bishkek accounts for 11.4 percent of the total number of voters, and the southern capital — for 4.1 percent.

Elections to the Parliament will be held on October 4. At least 16 parties participate in them.