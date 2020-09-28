12:05
USD 79.50
EUR 92.65
RUB 1.03
English

Bishkek and Osh determine boundaries of election precincts

Bishkek and Osh cities have determined the boundaries of election precincts. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

A total of 2,462 polling stations have been opened in the country, 44 — abroad.

The final voter list includes 3,523,532 people.

The largest number (20.44 percent) of voters is in Osh region, the smallest — in Talas region (4.52 percent). There are 16.6 percent of voters in Chui region, in Issyk-Kul region — 8.83, in Jalal-Abad region — 18.61, in Batken region — 8.43 and in Naryn region — 5.88 percent.

There are 233 precincts in Bishkek city, in Osh — 76. Bishkek accounts for 11.4 percent of the total number of voters, and the southern capital — for 4.1 percent.

Elections to the Parliament will be held on October 4. At least 16 parties participate in them.
link: https://24.kg/english/166583/
views: 92
Print
Related
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 219 international observers
Elections 2020: CEC of Kyrgyzstan sends ballots to regions
Elections 2020: CEC accredits 59 international observers
Elections 2020: At least 40 cases on bribery of voters initiated in Kyrgyzstan
Some 45 candidates leave party lists in Kyrgyzstan, 17 of them - women
Elections 2020: PECs provided with sanitizers, masks and gloves
CEC announces number of ballot papers to be printed for elections
Elections 2020: Seven women withdraw from Mekenim Kyrgyzstan party
Elections 2020: CEC accredits 42 international observers
Elections 2020: CEC sends materials on 64 violations to prosecutor's office
Popular
UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control UN Chief: COVID-19 pandemic is out of control
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer
158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total 158 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 46,090 in total
An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed An-26 military plane crashes near Kharkiv, cadets killed
28 September, Monday
11:25
PM instructs to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstanis injured in crossing collapse PM instructs to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstanis inju...
11:03
President approves anti-corruption strategy in Kyrgyzstan
10:58
Bishkek and Osh determine boundaries of election precincts
10:38
50 citizens of Kyrgyzstan injured in pedestrian crossing collapse in Stupino
10:28
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 219 international observers
27 September, Sunday
13:00
American Andrew Wheeler: Nothing beats Naryn’s bozo
26 September, Saturday
15:43
Will quarantine be introduced after the elections? President's answer