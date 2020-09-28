CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 219 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 219 international observers from 31 countries, representing 24 international organizations. Press service of CEC reported.

Most of the accredited observers are from the CIS Mission — 88 people, other 47 — from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly. The OSCE / ODIHR is represented by 35 observers, the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly — 10. Eight people from the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States will observe the elections. Four observers are accredited from the Embassy of Germany, from Japan — three, Iran — two, the Netherlands, France, Israel, Mongolia and Pakistan — one each.

In addition, observers from the Central Election Commissions of Moldova (two people), Ukraine (two people), Russia (two people), Kazakhstan (two people), Azerbaijan (two people), Romania (one person) are accredited.

One person from the Seidel Foundation in the Kyrgyz Republic, Konrad Adenauer Foundation, the IFES and KOICA representative offices in Kyrgyzstan will observe the elections.

The CEC noted that accreditation of 39 more people was expected.

Elections to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will be held on October 4.